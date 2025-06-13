Is Sabrina Carpenter About To Announce An Australian Tour?
We've been (impatiently) waiting for Sabrina Carpenter to bless us with a proper Australian tour for years now, as her previous two albums Short 'n Sweet and emails i can't send have passed us by. With the announcement of her upcoming album Man's Best Friend, could the in-demand pop star finally be making her way Down Under?
While Sabrina Carpenter opened for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Sydney and Melbourne in 2024 to record-breaking crowds, she's definitely ready to headline her own tour in Australia. It took nine days for the main pop girlie to sell out her Short n' Sweet arena tour in the US, and she's since scooped up two Grammy Awards. We only have one thing to say to Sabrina: Please Please Please, come and visit us.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Here's everything we know about Sabrina Carpenter's rumoured Australian tour.
Is Sabrina Carpenter coming to Australia?
Sabrina Carpenter's Australian website has recently been updated with new Man's Best Friend merchandise and album pre-sales. However, if you head to the FAQ, you'll find a very interesting hint that she's about to embark on an Australian tour. There's a whole section about pre-sale ticket access, which customers could receive when buying certain products. It's worth noting no products currently include a pre-sale code, but this could be added when a tour is announced.
"Pre-sale ticket access gives you the chance to purchase event tickets before the general release to the public," the website reads. "If you've placed an order that includes pre-sale access, you will receive your pre-sale access code and the instructions to redeem via email."
Is Sabrina Carpenter planning a Man's Best Friend tour?
Sabrina Carpenter recently unveiled the artwork for her newest album Man's Best Friend, so it's possible she will want to support sales with a tour. It's creating a lot of buzz as her photo choices have been surrounded by controversy online. The Man's Best Friend artwork depicts the pop star on all fours while her hair is being pulled, next to a second picture of a dog collar with the album name on it.
Her Instagram post has attracted thousands of comments, with some fans calling it "disgusting" and "disturbing".
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"Girl you just set feminism back another 20 years," one person wrote. "For satire to be effective it needs to subvert what it's criticising in an obvious way. Her being dragged across the floor by a man doe snot do any of that," another added.
However, there are some who have backed the singer's choice and called it "subversive irony".
"I think this cover art is hilarious and cheeky. Sabrina has written so many songs that are empowering for women, it's obvious it's not supposed to be taken literally," one fan commented. "She's using a title and image that appears to reinforce a stereotype (i.e. a submissive woman), but in reality, it's meant to mock, challenge or invert that very idea," another agreed.
What has Sabrina Carpenter said about touring in Australia?
When Sabrina Carpenter was in Australia for The Eras Tour, she made a brief appearance on Today, where she confirmed she wanted to come back "ASAP". Granted, this was on February 26, 2024, so we've been holding onto hope for a while.
"Being able to be [in Australia] performing for technically the first time this weekend has just made me want to come back ASAP, it is so, so good," she said.
What are Sabrina Carpenter's current tour dates?
Sabrina Carpenter is currently on the festival circuit, headlining BST Hyde Park, Lollapalooza Chicago, and the Austin City Limits Music Festival from July to October. She then resumes her regular touring schedule across the US, with her final show taking place on November 23, 2025.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
However, a leaked page on her UK site spotted by a TikToker revealed she potentially plans to add more US shows in March and June 2026. All of the venues are listed as Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia, a small dive bar, so it's likely this was a placeholder website page which wasn't meant to be published.
When could Sabrina Carpenter come to Australia?
If Sabrina Carpenter is touring until the end of November 2025, and potentially starting up her next US tour in March 2026, there's a gap in January to February that would work out perfectly for her to enjoy an Aussie summer! Her album Man's Best Friend is due to be released on August 29, 2025, so she will likely be doing press in the US and UK around this time to promote her album.
There are rumours floating around online about her Australian tour, but it's hard to know if there's any truth to them. One person on TikTok wrote: "Saw someone post months ago saying they work at an arena, claimed she was booked for February, with announcements and ticket sales being in July or August."
If that's true, while the wait has been anything but short, it would certainly be sweet.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT