Brace yourselves: The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Everyone’s favourite self-proclaimed all-American bitch, Olivia Rodrigo, has confirmed her highly anticipated tour Down Under.
The tour is set to kick off in October 2024, marking Olivia's first time performing in Australia — finally, us Aussies are being fed by the pop girlies this year. Taylor Swift, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Hemlocke Springs, Maisie Peters, and now OLIVIA, all in one year... we are officially the music god's favourites.
For those of you who are sick and tired, or crying over some mediocre ex in your car whilst screaming to Driver's License, rest assured that you'll now be able to do this IRL with Olivia herself. And now we can all watch edits of Snow and Lucy from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes set to Can't Catch Me Now IN PERSON!
So grab your besties, set your timers, and get ready to spill your guts! Here is everything we know so far:
When Is Olivia Rodrigo Coming To Australia?
After months of speculation, Olivia Rodrigo has released the dates of her Australian tour, and it sounds like a teenage (or a teen girl in her 20s) dream.
Australia wasn't included in the Sour World Tour of 2022, to the chagrin of many die-hard fans, but now we all get the opportunity to scream along to "enough for you", because for some, a ticket is more effective than therapy.
Olivia Rodrigo will be playing four shows; two in Melbourne and two in Sydney. Sorry to interstate fans, and to New Zealand livies, you will need to travel to the touring gods' favourite cities.
Olivia Rodrigo Australian Tour Dates
God, it's brutal out here! Fans in Western Australia, South Australia Australian Captial Territory, Queensland, Northern Territory, and Tasmania (so, practically the whole country), will need to trek on over to Melbourne and Sydney as these are the only cities where Olivia will be gracing us with her presence.
- Melbourne — Wednesday, 9 October, Rod Laver Arena
- Melbourne — Friday, 11 October, Rod Laver Arena
- Sydney — Thursday, 17 October, Qudos Bank Arena
- Sydney — Friday, 18 October, Qudos Bank Arena
How Do I Buy Tickets To Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour In Australia?
For Aussie fangirls still traumatised by Swiftgeddon last July, snagging these tickets might just feel like déjà vu all over again. But fear not, we have all the details of how to get tickets so you have a fighting chance.
There will be two presales where you can try to nab tickets, and if all else fails, you can risk it all on the general sale on Thursday, 16 May, at 1pm.
Pre-sale Tickets
How can I access pre-sale tickets?
While the Amex pre-sale is for American Express cardholders, for Live Nation pre-sale, you can register for a Live Nation account and hope that you are one of the chosen ones who make it through with tickets!
Live Nation Pre-Sale
Amex Pre-Sale
For those of you lucky American Express cardholders, you get first dibs on the tickets going live on Monday, 13 May, at 12pm (AEST) until 12pm (AEST) Wednesday, 15 May.
Silver Star Tickets
Olivia Rodrigo is a firm believer in making her shows available to people from all socio-economic backgrounds, and as such, $20 Silver Star tickets have been made available for all shows. What a good idea, right?!
When Do Tickets For The General Public Go On Sale?
The general admission sale tickets will be released at 1pm (AEST) on Thursday, 16 May. May the odds be ever in your favour! The tickets are being sold through Ticketek, so get ready to rejoin the waiting room of hell.
How Much Do The Tickets Cost?
Unfortunately, we don't know how much the tickets will cost just yet, but for context, tickets for the US leg of the tour ranged from $49.50 to $199.50 USD, which is approximately $75 to $300 AUD.
Who is the opener for the Australian leg of Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour?
Sorry girls, gays and theys, Chappell Roan is not going to be delighting Australia with her presence as Olivia's opener. But luckily they have replaced her with the ultra-talented New Zealand singer Benee.
Benee is a wonderful singer-songwriter who you'll likely know from the trending TikTok song Supalonely. Her indie/alternative flair is perfectly suited to Olivia's pop/punk princess vibe!
What is Fund 4 Good?
A good portion of all tickets for the GUTS tour will be going to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good, a foundation that supports girls’ education, reproductive rights and preventing gender-based violence.
The organisation got into some controversy earlier this year when Olivia was handing out contraceptives and the morning-after pill at her concerts — the act was halted, likely due to backlash from conservatives. However, concert attendees can still sign up to receive free contraceptives via delivery and pickup anytime after the show. Let's hope that she can continue doing something like this in Australia. We love to see a pop star using their fame for good!
What is the Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour setlist?
1. bad idea right?
2. ballad of a homeschooled girl
3. vampire
4. traitor
5. drivers license
6. teenage dream
7. pretty isn't pretty
8. love is embarrassing
9. making the bed
10. logical
11. enough for you
12. lacy
13. jealousy, jealousy
14. Can't Catch Me Now
15. happier
16. favorite crime
17. deja vu
18. the grudge
19. brutal
20. obsessed
21. all-american bitch
Encore:
22. good 4 u
23. get him back!
Here's hoping that Olivia adds "so american" to her setlist, because us fans want to finally hear her sing a love song.
Will you be going to the GUTS world tour?