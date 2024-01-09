Skip navigation!
Taylor Swift
Style
A Swiftie's Fashion Guide To The Eras Tour
by
Esther Newman
Entertainment
Why Are Women Expected To Laugh At Jokes Made At Their Expense?
Alexandra Koster
9 Jan. 2024
Fashion
How Taylor Swift Made 2023 The Year Of The Friendship Bracelet
Frances Solá-Sant...
19 Dec. 2023
Entertainment
This Year’s Spotify Wrapped Proves The Future Of Music Is Female — But ...
Alexandra Koster
30 Nov. 2023
Fashion
So, What Does Revenge Dressing Actually Look Like?
Last year, Gunnar Deatherage dressed for revenge. The YouTube creator and designer was going through a breakup when he decided to turn his heartbreak into
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Relationships
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are The Unofficial Mascots Of Seasona...
For years, I thought cuffing season was fake — something we made up and clung onto each autumn as a beacon of hope for the prospect of love (or any kind
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Music
23 R29 Readers Share The Album That Changed Their Life
Music has the rare, extraordinary ability to transport us to a different time and place. It can be the soundtrack to some of our happi
by
Allie Daisy King
Entertainment
I Went To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour As A Non-Swiftie & Left In A N...
I wouldn’t call myself a Swiftie. As an entertainment journalist, I have mad respect for Taylor Swift, the career she’s built, and the catchy bops and
by
Melissah Yang
Entertainment
The Financial Toll Of Fan Culture — Do You Have To Be Rich To Be ...
When I was 16 years old, I was lucky enough to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. My sister and I pooled all our resources — birthday card cash, b
by
Esther Newman
Entertainment
How Concert Fashion Took Over Fandom In 2023
Earlier this year my inner child was rocked to the core when I found out that RBD — the Mexican band formed out of the telenovela Rebelde — was going b
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Fashion
How Your Music Taste Informs Your Personal Fashion Sense
As we speak, across the country, thousands of people are already preparing their outfits for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Given that the Australian show
by
Nina Miyashita
Entertainment
I’m A Blak Woman Who Loves Taylor Swift — But It’s Complicated
Taylor Swift is one of the most prolific pop superstars of our generation. Her impact on modern pop music is undeniable — she’s a songwriting powerhous
by
Bizzi Lavelle
Fashion
Designed By Phoebe Bridgers, Worn By Taylor Swift — This Is 2023&...
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Esther Newman
Culture
Pop Culture’s Always Had A Love-Hate Relationship With The ...
In 2014, Taylor Swift launched her most divisive project yet: The Girl Squad. Within months, the world’s social media feeds were flooded with photos
by
Bianca Davino
Entertainment
I’m Unpacking My Internalised Misogyny By Embracing My Spotify Wr...
When I was 15 years old, I took it upon myself to completely upheave my music taste. After school, I would sit cross-legged on my bedroom floor, iPod in ha
by
Maggie Zhou
Dating Advice
The ‘Mastermind’ TikTok Trend Is Cute — Until It Isn&...
Taylor Swift isn’t just dominating the airwaves with her new album Midnights right now — she’s also dominating TikTok. From people lip-syncing ‘Kar
by
Melissa Mason
Horoscope
Astrologically Speaking, This Will Be Taylor Swift’s Most Excitin...
Taylor Swift’s newly-released album Midnights, reflects a distinct shift in mood. Her first album since 2020 surprises Folklore and Evermore takes a brea
by
Dani Fankhauser
Entertainment
The Taylor Swift ‘Anti-Hero’ Controversy Raises A Bigger Conversa...
“I’m literally a Swiftie. I want to preface the video you’re about to see with that fact. It pains me and it’s literally such an honour
by
Maggie Zhou
Entertainment
Taylor Swift’s Re-Recordings Expose The Music Industry̵...
When the masters of her first six studio albums were acquired by Scooter Braun in 2019, it was Taylor Swift’s ‘worst case scenario’. She described th
by
Eilish Gilligan
Style
This Reformation Dress Sold Out After Taylor Swift’s TikTok Debut...
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Eliza Huber
