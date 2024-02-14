Red Lip, Classic: Taylor Swift’s Lipsticks Throughout The Eras

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If we were playing a game of word association with Taylor Swift as our subject, red lipstick would likely be one of the top identifiers tossed around (see also: cats, cryptic Instagram posts and sparkly everything). Through her rise from newbie country crossover singer to chart-topping, record-breaking pop star, Swift and her favourite makeup look have become nearly inseparable. In fact, since around 2009, Swift has rarely been spotted without a crimson pout, whether she’s hitting the red carpet, strutting across the Eras Tour stage or cheering in the stands at a Kansas City Chiefs game.
It was revealed that Swift’s first foray into red lips was in 2009 at an Allure cover shoot, when the shoot’s makeup artist, Gucci Westman, had to get Swift’s mum’s permission to use the shade on the singer. Swift apparently loved the shade so much that she asked if she could take the tube home. Later that year, the Fearless Tour kicked off and Swift wore a pinkish strawberry red lip each night — the rest was history.
Of course, just because the songstress often sports her signature lip colour doesn't mean she won’t switch up shades and textures. But with the icon at the peak of her power (so far), we took an in-depth look at what red lipsticks Swift has worn over the years and throughout her eras, from dreamy Speak Now to rebellious Reputation, and all way through to her bejewelled Midnights era and romance-fuelled Chiefs era.
This article was originally published in November 2014 and has since been updated.