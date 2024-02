Red Lip, Classic: Taylor Swift’s Lipsticks Throughout The Eras

If we were playing a game of word association with Taylor Swift as our subject, red lipstick would likely be one of the top identifiers tossed around (see also: cats, cryptic Instagram posts and sparkly everything). Through her rise from newbie country crossover singer to chart-topping, record-breaking pop star, Swift and her favourite makeup look have become nearly inseparable. In fact, since around 2009, Swift has rarely been spotted without a crimson pout, whether she’s hitting the red carpet, strutting across the Eras Tour stage or cheering in the stands at a Kansas City Chiefs game.