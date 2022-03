Thanks to the artists all over the world who've made a living by creating extra-small tattoos , the look has become less of a trend driven by celebrities and more of a nuanced art form that just so happens to be very delicate. On Instagram alone, there are thousands of hashtags and curated accounts that pool together some of the coolest tattoos keeping this teeny-tiny style alive. If you're looking to add one to your collection, you're in luck: we sorted through them all to find the very best tiny tattoos, ahead.