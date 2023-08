I will be the first to admit that skin tints, as a product in general, confuse me. Are they just tinted moisturisers that have gone through a rebrand or do they offer something different? My confusion aside, it’s become apparent that skin tints are not going anywhere since they first came onto the scene during Skin Tint Summer 2022 . Unfortunately for me, most skin tints on the market today are fine —just alright! I have normal to dry skin, and many of them contain shea butter or have textures that are a little too thick for my famously foundation-averse self. I love them in theory, but I want more of a moisturiser with a hint of tint to it, rather than a slightly-diluted foundation, which is what a lot of skin tints feel like in my opinion.