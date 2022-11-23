"I love what Hailey is doing, I think it’s so perfect for her. I love her lip balms. I have them all over my house, so I did come [to her dinner] for the free lip gloss," Kardashian says, half-jokingly. She shares that she's such a big supporter and fan of Rhode Skin that she even sets reminders on her phone for when the products are restocked. It's hard to believe, but she appears to be serious. "I don't bullsh*t and won't have the product around if I won't genuinely use it," even if it is from one of her friends. "My bestie just started Nez, a deodorant line, and I was posting about it a lot and she was like, 'Oh my God, I wasn't expecting you to post about it that much.' But I genuinely love it and have them all around my house and in my gym. When I genuinely love a product, I love supporting my friends that are working their asses off and killing it."