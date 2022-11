Kardashian isn't the only one in her house who loves beauty, which is likely why she has her favourite makeup and skincare products in all her rooms — to share with fellow beauty lover North. Kardashian tells me that her 9-year-old daughter loves to watch makeup and hair tutorials on YouTube. "She figured out how to do her hair on YouTube. She really wants nothing to do with me and watching me get my makeup done," Kardashian laughs. But she doesn't necessarily love beauty in the same way her mum does — Kardashian says that North is very into special effects, movie makeup and prosthetics. "If she does good and earns a prize, her reward is going to Naime's or Frends. She'll go into the [special effects] section and talk to the people that work there. We'll spend hours there, getting all the stuff." Kardashian says this has caused some tension between her and North, because "every day, my glam room is a complete mess. Our biggest fight is who is cleaning up all this fake blood over my counters." But ultimately, Kardashian says it's fun to see North grow her love of makeup, like her.