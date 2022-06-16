Hailey Bieber On How To Get Good Skin

Bieber's not blind to the fact that she does have really good skin. In fact, she leans into it and understands that the access to Joanna Czech (whose facial would cost you over $700) is a privilege. "It's funny, people say all the time, 'Of course she has good skin, she sees facialists and gets all this stuff done.' For me, your skin is like anything else on your body, it takes consistent routine. I would rather get facials for any extractions because I am a picker — I have to tie my hands behind my back to not pick my face — I would rather let a professional do it. I get facials for the health of my skin. I get my makeup done all the time and travel and all that stuff. I understand that having access to a facialist and dermatologist is such a privilege. I don't shy away from that."