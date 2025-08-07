Rare Beauty’s First Fragrance Is Here — & I’m Obsessed

As I tested each balm over the course of a (very good-smelling) week, I found that each one really transformed the Rare scent itself into something totally different. (This is a nerdy analogy, but it’s sort of like how the Pokémon Eevee can be evolved into a variety of different forms depending on the stone used.) I must be full of surprises lately, because my favourite of the bunch ended up being Amber, which has prominent notes of vanilla and candied amber. When paired with the Rare perfume, it truly felt like the olfactive equivalent of a warm hug with your favourite person, with a subtle hint of fresh cookies being baked in the background. Honourable mention went to Floral (again, not something I would’ve predicted), which was a youthful, bright blend of peony blossom that made me lean into my feminine side. (Bonus: I feel like the balms helped extend the wear of the fragrance itself – I couldn’t stop smelling my wrists throughout the whole day.) I almost preferred Fresh and Woody worn alone, but I can’t wait to experiment with layering the balms with other fragrances in my collection — the concept itself is a true joy for any perfume lover.