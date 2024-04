“I Do My Best To Ignore It”: Selena Gomez On Navigating Unrealistic Beauty Standards

“I wanted to change the way we talk about both beauty and mental health. I hope all of our products capture this ethos,” says Gomez, who adds that everything from the uplifting shade names (Hope, Joy, and Worth are just three examples) to launching with an inclusive shade range (both the foundation and concealer come in 48 shades) were designed to do just that. To that end, Gomez explains how she navigates these societal pressures herself. “There is a lot of noise out there and I do my best to ignore it; I’m really grateful to have wonderful fans and an amazing community," she says. “My hope is that we all create a safe space to be ourselves, to be vulnerable, and to challenge unrealistic standards of beauty.”