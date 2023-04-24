We Tried Rare Beauty’s New Lip Oil — & It’s Not What We Expected

"This lip oil is the first Rare Beauty product I've tried to date and since I love anything that will give me juicy lips in a non-sticky way, it sounded right up my alley. After a few tries, I can honestly say that I love this product, though agree with my fellow editors that it feels more like a lip tint than an oil. Compared to other tinted lip oils on the market, it is far less glossy, but compared to other lip tints I've tried, it's definitely creamier (which my dry lips appreciate). I'm wearing the lightest shade, Hope, which goes on as a cooler-toned pink, but dries slightly darker on me (for which, I'm thankful). It's definitely entered my growing rotation of everyday lip products."