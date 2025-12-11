17 Revamped Haircut Trends Set To Define The New Year, According To Top Stylists
This year hasn’t exactly left us lacking in haircut trends. In August, we fell for the “thickening” cut — a strategically layered style that adds major volume to fine strands — and in November, we spotted the J-shape haircut, with its loose layers that fall effortlessly into that curved silhouette. But with a shiny new year on the horizon, a fresh wave of haircut ideas is on the way.
Whether you’re eyeing the “cloud” bob or craving something shorter, like a pixie crop, there’s a trend for everyone.
Ahead, top hairstylists from London to NYC share the cuts set to define 2026 — and beyond.
The Varsity Bob
Hair artist Tom Smith describes the varsity bob as a choppy, chin-skimming cut with subtle layers and a center part. The inspo? Steph Hui and Millie Bobby Brown. “Polished but never prissy, it carries a cool collegiate energy — youthful without being childish and preppy without being stiff,” says Smith. While the movement might look undone, it’s actually intentional and well-maintained, adds Smith, thanks to the invisible layers through the mid-lengths and ends that create that flicky volume.
Gucci Bangs
“Gucci bangs feel very fashion-forward — and powerful,” says celebrity hairstylist and colourist, Dimitris Giannetos. He recalls creating the softly-parted, slightly grown-out look for Demi Moore ahead of her role as the fictional character Barbara Gucci in the short film The Tiger. “To achieve this look, ask for wispy curtain bangs just below the brows with face-framing pieces towards the ears,” recommends Giannetos. The key? “Avoid a blunt cut by adding some variety to the length of the bangs across the face,” he says.
The Clean Cut Bob
“Anok Yai’s striking short bob, complete with a blunt fringe, highlights the boldness of this style,” says celebrity hairdresser Lorraine Dublin. “It’s a sharp, chin-skimming bob paired with a clean fringe, and it’s set to stand out this [season].” Why? It has a strong, modern silhouette, Dublin explains, yet still feels polished and low-maintenance. We also love the look on content creator Deborah Iona.
The Ripped Bob
Nick Stenson, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Nick Stenson Beauty, highlights the “ripped” bob as the standout cut for 2026. “Bobs are making a comeback because their clean, structured shape offers a chic, low-maintenance look that pairs perfectly with [seasonal] layers,” says Stenson. The ripped bob, however, is a more interesting, layered take, thanks to softly separated ends created with a texturising technique where the hair is chopped into vertically. This cut by Catherine Gibbs is perfect.
The Feathered Shag
The shag is set to take on a much gentler image in 2026, according to Neale Roger, style director at STIL salon in London. “Think soft, feathered layers that build volume and create easy movement,” says Roger, like this look by Ryenne Snow. Roger adds that it’s the kind of cut that still looks intentional even as it grows out. “It’s a brilliant choice for medium to thick hair,” continues Roger, “especially if there’s already some natural wave or texture to play with.” Guiding your stylist is simple: “Ask for feathered layers throughout, soft ends, and a length that sits somewhere between the neck and shoulders,” advises Roger.
’60s Bangs
The ’70s have had their time in the sun. Now, it’s 1960’s time to shine, and bangs are leading the resurgence, says Ricky Walters, founder and creative director of Salon 64. “The new incarnation is all about boldness: think thick, heavy, statement-making fringes taken surprisingly far back into the crown,” says Walters. He adds, “This isn’t a whisper of a fringe; it’s a full-volume curtain that instantly reshapes the face, adding drama, mystery, and a touch of French-girl rebellion.” Walters says that cutting it with plenty of density — adding bulk through techniques like point cutting and texturising — prevents it from slipping into anything too dated. Hairstylist Ryenne Snow always nails it.
The Power Pixie
The power pixie has Florence Pugh, Glenn Close, and Iris Law to thank for its meteoric rise. “This is a cropped, layered pixie that’s sharp, sculpted, and deliberately androgynous,” says Smith. Its key characteristics? “Enough length and the top and front to allow for versatile styling,” adds Smith, who calls it the ultimate anti-blowout style. “This is great for finer hair types and those who want more lift, as it helps to contour the jawline and cheekbones when long enough to be tucked behind the ears,” says Smith. Asking for it couldn’t be simpler: “Ask for close layering and texture that can shift from matte and punkish by day to polished and glossy at night,” advises Smith — and don’t forget the longer, swooping bangs.
The Bubble Cut Blowout
The name sounds complicated, but the result speaks for itself. It’s essentially a soft blowout with rounded, bouncy ends, explains Giannetos, who recently debuted the look on Amal Clooney. “It works well on long, layered hair, about 6-8 inches from the shoulder. This look enhances body, adds movement, and makes the blowout feel thicker and more voluminous,” says Giannetos. “I like to take a 1.25” Bio Ionic Curler to the ends to lock in the rounded shape.”
The Polished Pixie
Super-short styles are still trending, says Dublin, but the polished pixie is having a moment. Just look to content creator Sia. “It’s perfect if you want a low-maintenance cut that holds up,” Dublin says, adding, “If you’re not ready for a full chop, a pixie-style wig gives you the same look with zero commitment.”
The Shaggy Bob
The shaggy bob is not only effortlessly chic, says Dublin, but it’s practical. “The layers add movement and texture — great under scarves or hats — while still looking polished for work or evening plans,” adds Dublin. Grab a hydrating hair cream and let your natural texture do its thing. This cut on Keeks Reid is beautiful.
The Modern Shag
Mussed-up texture is in this season, says Stenson, and while the classic shag’s layering technique is making a comeback, it’s being reimagined for 2026 with modern softness and volume. “Even better, it’s flexible across hair types,” he adds. “A shag is great for anyone with thick hair because it removes weight and bulk. If you have finer hair, ask for a modern micro-shag or wolf-shag with strategic layering that adds volume and texture without making the hair look sparse,” advises Stenson. This cut on Linasha never fails to inspire.
The Shaggy Lob
“The textured lob [aka long bob] will continue its quiet takeover,” says Roger. “It’s mid-length, slightly undone, and effortlessly cool — the kind of cut that behaves beautifully,” he adds. It’s a seasonal all-rounder, and easy to air-dry in the warmer months, too. “I love how it slips under scarves and coats without losing shape, and it gives hair that natural, lived-in movement,” continues Roger, who says it’s perfect for wavy and lightly curly hair. “Ask your stylist for a neck-to-shoulder graze with feathered, textured ends, and a soft, natural finish,” suggests Roger. Hairstylist Catherine Gibbs nails the look here.
The One-Length Bob
The 2026 update is lighter than its previous counterpart, says Walters, and it sits in what he refers to as the magic zone: “Just above the collarbone and never shorter than the jawline,” adds Walters, like this cut by Miho Mai. “This sweet spot creates a clean, graphic silhouette without sacrificing softness.” What gives it a modern edge is the invisible layering: “These are subtle, sliced-in shorter pieces hidden underneath,” says Walters. “These secret layers act like built-in movement, allowing the bob to swing, breathe, and catch the light in all the right ways.”
Curtain Bangs 2.0
If they’re not cut properly, curtain bangs can look blocky and unnatural, failing to blend into the rest of your lengths. That’s why Stenson suggests asking for “texturised” curtain bangs. Texturised bangs are cut with techniques that soften the fringe and remove bulk, so they fall more naturally. “Your stylist will assess the density of your hair to ensure your bangs are proportionate to your face,” says Stenson. “Bangs are especially a great choice for those with fine or thin hair and looking to bring some volume to their look. They’re truly versatile enough to suit all face shapes.” Take inspiration from this cut by @charlottexstyles on Instagram.
The Chin-Length Bob
Gianettos says that there’s something so chic about a sharp bob that grazes the chin and that it can elevate any outfit. “It feels very confident, effortless, cool-girl,” says Giannetos. “It can be worn wavy for an everyday style or straight for a very sleek, edgy look,” — much like this cut on Meredith Duxbury. “I like to use L’Oreal Paris’ Sleek It Iron Straight Hairspray to tame any frizz that distracts from the moment,” says Giannetos.
The Bixie Cut
The bixie — bob meets pixie — is heading into 2026 with us, and for good reason: it’s soft, wearable, and short enough to feel fresh, says Roger. “This is a sweet spot between a bob and a pixie, and it’s ideal for anyone tempted to go shorter without committing to a full pixie,” says Roger. He adds that it works especially well on fine to medium hair, which always benefits from added texture through the mid-lengths and ends. “When you’re asking for it in the chair, think chin length or slightly above, with light, choppy layers and a soft, airy finish.” We love this crop by Chellsie Aiger Serrano.
The Blunt Bob
Roger is convinced that a “clean, blunt bob” is the answer to feeling polished without the effort, like this cut on STIL client Abbie de Fontaine. “The strong, even line gives you instant structure,” he says. He adds that the cut is particularly beautiful on slightly wavy or straight, finer hair, as it lends weight and sharpness. For the best result, Roger suggests asking for a chin-to-collarbone bob with crisp, blunt ends and minimal layering. “Keep it sleek or lightly textured depending on your hair type,” he says.
