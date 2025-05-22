Prepare for the pixie wave. Search for ‘pixie haircuts’ spiked after the Golden Globes where Emma Stone debuted a new “defined” pixie, and since then, short haircuts have been a hot request in salons: “I think pixie cuts will become more popular in 2025,” predicts Anilsa Sanchez, a hairstylist and educator at Bumble and bumble's Bb.Salon in NYC. “I see it as a natural progression from all the bobs we’ve been seeing.”
Whether you want to inch your bob to its next evolution or chop your long hair short in one fell swoop, scroll ahead to collect all the inspiration you need in time for your next haircut.
Defined Pixie
“Sculpted, defined and timeless,” is how hairstylist Mara Roszak describes the pixie cut she gave Stone for her role in the upcoming film Bugonia. Andrean Noir, a hairstylist at Bumble and bumble, calls this “the truest shape of a pixie, similar to Mia Farrow's now-iconic haircut from 1968. “That cut powerfully influenced the industry,” Noir says. (Case in point: Actress Brie Larson also recently chopped her hair into a “defined pixie” inspired by Mia Farrow in preparation for her role as Elektra.)
Rounded Pixie
For many, a rounded pixie — with lots of length at the top and sides — is a good gateway short haircut. “I’ve noticed more and more of these in the salon recently,” says Noir. It’s a great option for anyone who wants a soft, rounded look versus a square shape which sometimes happens if the sides are cut short and flat. “For those who feel like square is too aggressive, rounded is the way to go,” adds Noir. “The grow-out is easy, and maintenance for this style is low.” Take inspiration from this cut by hairstylist Peter Corvington.
Blunt Pixie
The blunt pixie cut frames the face with a more dramatic shape. With a heavy fringe, Sanchez recommends styling this cut with a hairdryer and hairspray to keep it soft but in place: “Blow-dry flat with a flat brush and then shellac it with Bb. Strong Finish Firm Hold Hairspray, $61.”
Choppy Pixie
With a choppy pixie, the fringe and the side pieces are cut to create angles at the forehead, around the ears, and even at the nape of the neck like this cut on Kiitan Akinniranye. Sanchez calls this style a “punk-inspired pixie cut” and a “striking choice that will emphasise your style and creativity.”
Textured Pixie
Like the rounded pixie, the textured pixie includes lots of shape and movement around the face, like this cut by hairstylist Isabella Sementilli. The difference is that the textured pixie is cut shorter on the sides with added layers at the top to create extra volume. To style a textured pixie, a great tip is to spray a thickening spray like John Frieda Volume PROfiller+ Thickening Spray, $20.99, into damp hair and let it air-dry. Beyond being a beautiful, timeless cut, you can simply wash your hair and leave the house.
