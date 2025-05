For many, a rounded pixie — with lots of length at the top and sides — is a good gateway short haircut. “I’ve noticed more and more of these in the salon recently,” says Noir. It’s a great option for anyone who wants a soft, rounded look versus a square shape which sometimes happens if the sides are cut short and flat. “For those who feel like square is too aggressive, rounded is the way to go,” adds Noir. “The grow-out is easy, and maintenance for this style is low.” Take inspiration from this cut by hairstylist Peter Corvington