I Got The ‘Bottleneck Bob’ Haircut & I Feel Like A Different Person

I have quite a long, oval face shape and I worried that something too blunt or too short might not suit me. But Grace reassured me that bobs can be tailored to suit pretty much anyone. That goes for all hair types when cut by a professional who knows your texture really well. If you have a lot of thick hair like I do, your chosen stylist will likely opt for a pair of thinning scissors to take away some weight from the underside of your hair so you don't end up with the triangle look.