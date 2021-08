6 Easy Claw Clip Hairstyles To Try Now — Whatever Your Hair Length

Yes, you can get in on the claw clip trend with short hair. Using a small claw clip, TikTok's Sophie Hannah has dreamt up three styles in this video. Firstly, the twist and clip. Simply wrap your hair around your index finger, secure the clip and let the ends fall from the top. Then there's the half-up-half-down twist. This is exactly the same as before, but you're twirling just the top section of hair before clipping. Lastly, the half-up-half-down ponytail: gather the top section, secure at the base and you're good to go. Like Sophie, you can pluck out sections of hair to frame your face.