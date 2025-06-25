The “Cowlick Fringe” Is Taking Over Salons — & It’s Pretty Genius

The length of a cowlick fringe can be tailored to you, but Latham's pro tip is simple: “Start a little longer and judge how your fringe is behaving before going shorter.” As for specifics of the cowlick fringe? “We like to keep the middle of the fringe slightly blunter than normal,” explains Latham. “This adds extra weight, which will help control the fringe and help with the day-to-day styling. Often we will keep a little more length past the corners of the eyebrows, which adds an element of versatility, especially if you want to brush the fringe back into a more ’80s vibe blow-dry.”