"When hair is wet the elasticity increases, which allows the hair to stretch more," says Jane. "If you apply items (such as brushes or clips) or styles that stretch the hair and leave it to dry, unnecessary tension can be put on the hair. This can lead to snapping. Even a simple ponytail can do this if too tight." This is also why it's not a great idea to go to sleep with wet hair, suggests Jane, as laying damp hair on materials such as pillows and cushions can cause friction as well as knotting.