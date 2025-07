Serious Question: Does Air-Drying Your Hair Encourage Mould?

Whether you’re a chronic scroller or open the app every once in a while, you might’ve seen this viral video posted by content creator Kaley aka @allthingskaley. An enormous 21.8 million people already have, and the phrase “hair mould” is trending as a result. In the clip, Kaley says that she blow-dries her hair as soon as she gets out of the shower so that she “doesn’t get mould”. At first, it caused confusion, but then came a handful of comments from people who do the very same. The common school of thought? That air-drying your hair — or going to sleep with wet hair — can encourage mould to grow on your scalp.