6 Anti-Dandruff Shampoos That’ll Leave You Flake-Free

If you've ever suffered from dandruff, you know just how tricky it can be to get rid of. For some, it could be hormonal. For others, it could be your choice of hair products stripping your hair of natural moisture and oils. And for a few of you, it can even be caused by an overly oily scalp, desperate to rid itself of build-up and congestion.
Cue: Anti-dandruff shampoo. There's a whole plethora of flake-free formulas that are designed to improve your hair health and reduce the excess yeast and oil production and restore the scalp’s natural pH balance.
Once you can slow down the shedding of skin cells, it's all about restoring the moisture and maintaining a healthy scalp to prevent the cycle from repeating.
Just be sure to follow the instructions on each scalp product as some require daily use while others require more of a once a week wash.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best anti-dandruff shampoos for a flake-free scalp.