A Dry Shampoo That Cleans Hair & Helps It Grow? Sign Me Up
I don’t know about you, but I want my dry shampoo to do the most. Not only should it eliminate oil, but I’d also like it to actually cleanse my hair, boost volume, add texture and smell great — all without leaving behind a white, chalky residue. Considering how far hair care innovation has come in recent years, I don’t think it’s a tall order, but you’d be surprised by how many terrible dry shampoo products are lurking in my bathroom cupboard right now. So when Typebea — a hair brand that I recommend to everyone I meet — revealed its new 3-in-1 Dry Shampoo, $50, I was more than interested.
If you’ve read my review of Typebea’s Overnight Boosting Peptide Serum and Strength and Length Shampoo and Strength and Length Conditioner, you’ll know I noticed a marked improvement in hair growth in a short time. Practising healthier habits — like washing more regularly and avoiding sleeping with wet hair — certainly helped, but the growth spurt since using the products together has been undeniable.
That’s all thanks to the smart ingredients — a few of which are also found in the dry shampoo. Firstly, baicapil. In my last review, Eva Proudman, a consultant trichologist at UK Hair Consultants, explained that baicapil is a plant-derived ingredient that combines soybean and wheat sprouts. It also contains lactic acid — a gentle exfoliating acid that helps clear away flakes and product buildup for on your scalp. Lastly, there’s glycerin, a moisturising ingredient.
With the ingredients covered, how does the 3-in-1 Dry Shampoo perform on an oily — and often irritated — scalp? I spritzed a generous amount into my roots, focusing on my fringe, which gets greasy quickly, and massaged it in with my fingertips. A little goes a long way and I was surprised by how quickly it absorbed.
To maximise the effect, I like to brush my hair from root to tip to distribute the product through the mid-lengths and ends. As you can see here, it refreshed my at-home blow dry in mere moments, adding volume and lightweight texture. I was planning to go over my hair with a hot brush, but it looked great without it.
Some days, when my hair feels too slippery — usually right after washing and I’m struggling to style it — I spritz a little of this through the mid-lengths and ends. It adds just the right amount of texture to help hold a wave or curl. (It’s a trick lots of top stylists use in salons, too.)
Most dry shampoos aggravate my seborrheic dermatitis — a scalp condition worsened by infrequent washing, but with this one, my scalp never feels itchy or flaky. I usually use dry shampoo for a day at most, just to stretch things out, but I went two days without feeling the need to wash my hair while using this. That alone makes it well worth the money.
Friends have asked me how Typebea’s 3-in-1 Dry Shampoo compares to two best-selling dry shampoos that they use often: Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo, $54, and Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, $56. It occupies a cosy space between the two; not completely invisible at first spritz like Olaplex, but not as opaque as Living Proof. Like the latter, you’ll need to massage it into your scalp and strands with your fingertips, but it disappears very quickly, never leaving behind any residue. I also love the fresh scent (thanks to the citrus, bergamot and wood), which tricks me into thinking my hair is much cleaner than it actually is.
While I can’t yet speak to its hair growth benefits, I’ve tried hundreds of dry shampoos over the years, and Typebea's 3-in-1 is one I keep coming back to. If you want a step up from high-street dry shampoo, this is an excellent choice.
