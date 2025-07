A Dry Shampoo That Cleans Hair & Helps It Grow? Sign Me Up

Friends have asked me how Typebea’s 3-in-1 Dry Shampoo compares to two best-selling dry shampoos that they use often: Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo, $54 , and Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, $56 . It occupies a cosy space between the two; not completely invisible at first spritz like Olaplex, but not as opaque as Living Proof. Like the latter, you’ll need to massage it into your scalp and strands with your fingertips, but it disappears very quickly, never leaving behind any residue. I also love the fresh scent (thanks to the citrus, bergamot and wood), which tricks me into thinking my hair is much cleaner than it actually is.