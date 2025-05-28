Less hair shedding is certainly something I’ve noticed since using all three products. While losing some hair is completely normal, there are far fewer strands to collect from the bottom of the shower when I wash it. I’m putting this down to the scalp serum, which is so lightweight, it doesn’t feel like you’ve got anything on your scalp at all. Before bed, I simply part my hair, drop the serum onto my scalp and massage it in. My hair also looks and feels thicker, which I’ll attribute to the shampoo. When I rinse it out, it feels as though my strands have tripled in size, and this volume persists even when I rough-dry and style my hair afterwards.