While I firmly believe that you can reinvent yourself at any time, I’ve always welcomed a new year transformation. It’s the perfect way to blow off the cobwebs of the previous year and lean into the opportunity for change. Even though I find myself cringing as I type this, I’m convinced there’s something energising about embracing the ‘new year, new me’ mentality. So when we entered the new year this time around, rather than setting resolutions or mood-boarding how I wanted the next 12 months to look, I decided to take a more drastic (or at least a more immediate) approach — and that meant it was time for a haircut