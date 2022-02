A custom cut doesn’t follow a set pattern. It works with everything that makes your head of hair unique to achieve your desired result (the salon also offers bespoke 'remedies' for fine and thick hair, regardless of whether hair is curly or not). Because curly hair is so varied in pattern and thickness, custom cutting lends itself especially well to this hair type. "A lot of cuts for curly hair are custom nowadays," explained my stylist Lucy Jones . "I like to call it bespoke cutting; I look at the texture when it’s dry, I feel how fluffy it is, how coiled it is, I look at the difference between when it’s wet compared to when it’s dry and I work out where any 'problem' areas are." Lucy added a 'disconnected' section at the front of my hair to remove weight and lift the crown. "There is a basic shape to follow," explained Lucy, "but once I dry it off and put the natural body and texture back in, it becomes really bespoke with a bit of dry cutting."