All London’s Best Stylists Do ‘Instinctive Cutting’ & It’ll Transform Your Hair

That's not to discourage you from referring to your Pinterest board in the salon chair. George likes people to bring in pictures because it gives him and his team of stylists an idea of your aesthetic. "It's like a mood board or a touchstone," he says, "but we tend to look at the picture and then put it away. My priority is to give my clients a look that truly suits them, albeit in the mood that they prefer." There are lots of things to consider when getting a haircut right, adds George. "I always think about the client's lifestyle, for example what they do professionally, how much time they have and how they maintain their hair." Then it's down to how best to shape and enhance.