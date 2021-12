All London’s Best Stylists Do ‘Instinctive Cutting’ & It’ll Transform Your Hair

London's most sought-after hairstylists, Nick Latham and Sean Paul Nother (better known as The Hair Bros ), have based their whole business on the concept of instinctive cutting. They encourage clients to head in with air-dried hair so that they can work their magic on your natural lengths and dream up a style that suits you to a T — all without the need for too much styling. Their 'signature cut' is so popular, the Bros have recently brought a third stylist on board and release a select number of appointments monthly. "Everyone's hair looks the same when it's wet," Nick told R29 recently. "Sometimes you go into a salon, have your hair washed straightaway and the stylist hasn't even seen it. We start from a dry perspective and always at the front so the client can see what we're doing. That way, we both know exactly how it's going to look." The Hair Bros think about longevity and how it can become a haircut you love. "You could have amazing textured hair but it's only as good as the haircut," said Nick. "It's crazy that some people might never know what their hair is capable of. You don't want a carbon copy of someone else's haircut."