Florence Pugh has been somewhat of a hair chameleon of late. First she chopped in a full fringe, then she swapped her signature blonde lengths for a smoky brunette shade ahead of a new film role. Now she has switched things up once more — and her new cut might just be her most stylish yet.
Florence took to Instagram over the weekend to show off a much shorter look, having ditched her long hair for a style that occupies a cosy space between a pixie crop and one of 2021's biggest hair trends: the mullet. Florence captioned the picture (which has amassed over 2 million likes and counting): "I did a thing... #chopchopchop."
While she didn't reveal the mastermind behind the heavily layered cut, her followers are obsessed with the choppy fringe and rebellious texture. Proving she can pull off pretty much anything, Florence championed the wet look as she posed for pictures.
We're not the only ones inspired by Florence's new haircut, as she received a handful of compliments from celebrity followers including Ariana Grande, Gemma Chan and even The Rock. "i am crying stunning," wrote Ariana, while The Rock jokingly commented: "Love it sistah!! Next chop you’ll look like me."
Florence isn't the only celebrity to lop inches off her lengths recently. Not long ago, Gemma Arterton's hairstylist Andreas Wild at Larry King posted a picture of her new, short shag haircut on Instagram, while Dua Lipa channelled the '70s with a retro-inspired, wispy fringe.