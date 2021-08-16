Florence Pugh has ditched her signature blonde hair for a deeper shade of chestnut brown — and we almost didn't recognise her in a new picture posted to her Instagram on the weekend.
Posing with a pint of Guinness, Florence gave us a glimpse of her latest hair colour transformation, which is a lot different from her trademark platinum lengths. Captioning her photo "Happy Friday lads", it wasn't long before the comments came flooding in. "LOVE THE BROWN HAIR!!!" wrote one user, while another mentioned that the new brown hair makes her look so different.
Though brunette hues are trending ahead of autumn (like Bella Hadid's 'mocha chocolate' and Katie Holmes' mahogany brown), Florence didn't dye her hair on a whim. The new look seems to be for her role in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Emma Donoghue's psychological novel The Wonder. Set in Ireland in the mid nineteenth century, it'll see Florence play English nurse Lib Wright, who heads to an Irish village to study a young girl who has stopped eating entirely yet is fighting fit.
Proving her new hair colour is legit, rather than a wig for the series, Florence has taken to Instagram stories to share a handful of selfies with her brunette lengths fashioned into a messy bun.
"We've been traipsing around the Irish hills for the last week and it's truly been a magnificent start to a beautiful and exciting film," newly brunette Florence captioned a photo of her character on set. "What a story to get our teeth stuck into," she continued, "what a crew to be working alongside and a fantastic director Sebastian Lelio to be leading us! This will be fun."
Florence isn't the only celebrity to make a dramatic hair change lately. Gemma Arterton recently unveiled a very cool shag cut courtesy of Andreas Wild at Larry King salon in London, while Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor showed off her new copper fringe thanks to hair colourist Mads-Sune and principal hairstylist Nicholas Hardwick at the Josh Wood Colour Atelier.
Time will tell whether Florence will opt to keep her brown hair once filming has come to an end, but it's fair to say she'll look incredible either way.