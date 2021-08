Florence Pugh Dyed Her Blonde Hair Brunette — & It Suits Her So Well

Though brunette hues are trending ahead of autumn (like Bella Hadid's " mocha chocolate " and Katie Holmes' mahogany brown ), Pugh didn't dye her hair on a whim: The new look seems to be for her role in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Emma Donoghue's psychological novel The Wonder. Set in Ireland in the mid nineteenth century, the film will see Pugh play English nurse Lib Wright, who heads to an Irish village to study a young girl who appears to have stopped eating entirely yet remains in good health.