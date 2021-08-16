Florence Pugh Dyed Her Blonde Hair Brunette — & It Suits Her So Well

Florence Pugh ditched her signature blonde hair for a deeper shade of chestnut brown — and we almost didn't recognize her in a new picture posted to her Instagram over the weekend.
Posing with a pint of Guinness, Pugh gave us a glimpse of her latest hair color transformation, which is a lot different from her trademark platinum. Captioning her photo "Happy Friday lads," it wasn't long before the comments came flooding in. "LOVE THE BROWN HAIR!!!" wrote one user, while another mentioned that the new brown hair makes her look so different.
Though brunette hues are trending ahead of autumn (like Bella Hadid's "mocha chocolate" and Katie Holmes' mahogany brown), Pugh didn't dye her hair on a whim: The new look seems to be for her role in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Emma Donoghue's psychological novel The Wonder. Set in Ireland in the mid nineteenth century, the film will see Pugh play English nurse Lib Wright, who heads to an Irish village to study a young girl who appears to have stopped eating entirely yet remains in good health.
Proving her new hair color is legit, rather than a wig for the series, Pugh took to Instagram Stories to share a handful of selfies with her brunette lengths fashioned into a messy bun.
"We've been traipsing around the Irish hills for the last week and it's truly been a magnificent start to a beautiful and exciting film," Pugh captioned a photo of her character on set. "What a story to get our teeth stuck into," she continued, "what a crew to be working alongside and a fantastic director Sebastian Lelio to be leading us! This will be fun."
Time will tell whether Pugh will opt to keep her brown hair once filming has come to an end, but it's fair to say she'll look incredible either way.