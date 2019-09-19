Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Janet Mock have already taken the cozy color for a spin, making a case for going chestnut brown even more convincing. Ahead, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the trending hair color before you book a salon appointment.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.