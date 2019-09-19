Fall is cool and all, but the upcoming season can be frustrating. As the sun sets on summer, picking outfits becomes harder thanks to chilly mornings and hot-as-hell afternoons. Figuring out what to do with your hair is equally complex.
Traditionally, going darker as the weather gets cooler seems like a no-brainer, but top colorists and their celebrity clients, like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, are making a case for going brighter for fall. That's where chestnut brown comes in.
The universally-flattering tone is the perfect in-between option for the awkward pre-fall weather. According to L'Oreal Professionnel colorist Jo-Blackwell Preston, chestnut is a neutral brown with hints of auburn and violet. The chestnut spectrum doesn't stop there, though — you can also accomplish the color with hints of amber and beige.
Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Janet Mock have already taken the cozy color for a spin, making a case for going chestnut brown even more convincing. Ahead, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the trending hair color before you book a salon appointment.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
