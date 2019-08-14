Bella Hadid Just Went Full-On Blonde After Her Rumored Breakup

While most people are laser-focused on finding their coziest hair color for fall, Bella Hadid is continuing her blonde evolution with ease. Bella officially ditched her signature brunette hair color for something sun-kissed and bright in July, but unofficially, she's been on the journey back to blonde for months now.
Yes, back to blonde — Bella decided to go artificially brunette years ago for her career, primarily to separate herself from her famous sister, Gigi. "I just have a darker personality. And my sister being blonde and me being brunette, it's a good separation," she told Allure in 2016. Clearly the tables have turned: Now, just one month after debuting honey-blonde highlights, Bella was spotted yesterday appearing to have gone even blonder.
Bella's new look comes just a week after a source told E! News that the model and her long-term on-again, off-again boyfriend, The Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye), have reportedly broken up. "They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," the source claimed. "Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."
Although Bella has yet to comment on the rumored split, it wouldn't be surprising if the sudden blonde overhaul was a reaction to it. After all, everyone's gotten a breakup haircut once or twice — why shouldn't breakup highlights be a thing, too?
