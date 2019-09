The Cheapest Way To Heal Damaged Hair — Without Leaving Your House

Full disclosure: Most of what you'll find over-the-counter still won't be quite as effective as what you get in the salon. Still, there's proof in the pudding that bond-building formulas work to not only create a glossy, healthy-looking seal over the hair, but also repair the damage you subject it to daily with hot tools or monthly with root touch-ups. Finally, your overprocessed hair doesn't have to feel overprocessed any longer. Ahead, the best reparative treatments that won't cost more than a partial set of highlights ...