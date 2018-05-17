The Cheapest Way To Heal Damaged Hair — Without Leaving Your House

If your hair has ever touched peroxide, or been wrapped around a curling iron one too many times, you could probably use a protein bond-building hair treatment. Like a hair mask on steroids, these heavy-duty formulas do more than just make your hair shiny; they actually help to repair each strand from the inside out, healing the hair rather than just hydrating it.
For a long time, these potent treatments could only be found in the hands of salon professionals. But a few years back, Olaplex changed the game by launching at Sephora, meaning you could finally get the salon-quality treatment without a hairdresser's license. More treatments of this type have since followed, and now, there are more than ever available on the market — even at high street prices.
Full disclosure: Most of what you'll find over-the-counter still won't be quite as effective as what you get in the salon. Still, there's proof in the pudding that bond-building formulas work to not only create a glossy, healthy-looking seal over the hair, but also repair the damage you subject it to daily with hot tools or monthly with root touch-ups. Finally, your overprocessed hair doesn't have to feel overprocessed any longer. Ahead, the best reparative treatments that won't cost more than a partial set of highlights...