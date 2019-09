We Tried 5 Edible DIY Hair Masks – Here Are The Results

You only have to scroll through Pinterest for a few minutes to see that DIY haircare remedies are huge. Recipes containing everything from banana and egg white to avocado and apple cider vinegar are becoming popular with the eco-friendly, skin sensitive and experimental among us. But before you roll your eyes, there's method in the mixing. These concoctions are easy to whip up, pretty cheap (if you use leftovers from your breakfast) and you get to control the ingredients you're putting on your scalp and hair.