We Tried 5 Edible DIY Hair Masks – Here Are The Results

When it comes to hair products, we're spoilt for choice. There are overnight serums which take lacklustre strands and make them glossy while you sleep, sprays for achieving gravity-defying volume, and hair masks for breathing life into overprocessed lengths ravaged by bleach. But instead of raiding Space NK for our next fix, we looked a little closer to home. Our kitchen cupboards, to be exact.
You only have to scroll through Pinterest for a few minutes to see that DIY haircare remedies are huge. Recipes containing everything from banana and egg white to avocado and apple cider vinegar are becoming popular with the eco-friendly, skin sensitive and experimental among us. But before you roll your eyes, there's method in the mixing. These concoctions are easy to whip up, pretty cheap (if you use leftovers from your breakfast) and you get to control the ingredients you're putting on your scalp and hair.
Five R29 staffers tried five at-home haircare remedies. Here are the results...