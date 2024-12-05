5 Bob Haircut Trends That Are Going To Be Everywhere In 2025

Here's the thing about a good haircut: It only takes one photo to spark inspiration. If you're feeling a little lost this winter, we're here to help.
Bob haircuts are particularly fun because if you've been a Refinery29 reader for a while, you know that we appreciate the often imperceptible but critical details that make an Italian bob different from a French bob. (The former is more cropped to the ears, while the latter is often structural and includes a fringe). Ahead of 2025, we're breaking down the top bob trends of the moment in the hope that they might inspire your next appointment.
Carved Bob
The technique used to create a carved bob gives the hair a very lived-in look, similar to when you cut hair using a razor, explains hairstylist Amanda Lee. The cut, which is purposefully grown-out with tapered ends, was popular in 2018 and 2019, but is seeing a resurgence. “It's a creative cut based on removing weight and creating layers that provide lift and movement into the hair,” explains hairstylist Cassadi Currier. Take inspiration from this cut posted to Instagram by Spoke & Weal.
Flipped Bob
Many stylists track the origins of the flipped bob back to the '60s. “It had a very retro feel,” explains Lee, adding, “Jackie Kennedy is the first name to come to mind when I think of the flipped bob.” There's an innate elegance to this style but it's pretty versatile. The current variation is cut short, maybe slightly asymmetrical, and has some polish — as seen on Nicolette Robinson in this photo taken by hair artist Lindsey Neavitt.
For styling, Lee recommends using a hot brush (R29 rates the Shark FlexFusion, £399.99) to give your hair a good flip on the ends, and a smoothing balm (she likes the Emi Jay Angelstick, £31) to polish any flyaways.
Fluffy Bob
A fluffy or “soft-sweeping layered bob” is a modern ideal among stylists like Anais. "It's one of my favourite types of bob haircuts,” says Currier, “and I love that most of them have a deep-set side [parting].” Lee considers the fluffy bob a fresher version of the well-known cut. “The fluffy bob is really just a modern take on the classic bob shape, giving it more volume and movement,” she says. To style, she recommends a big round brush, a round brush hairdryer, or a round brush attachment (if you're using the Dyson Airwrap).
Japanese Bob
“The Japanese bob is also a chin-length bob that really hugs the curvature of the face,” says Currier. “This bob is usually parted in the middle and has gorgeous sweeping layers that flick away from the face with blunt ends.” The name comes from the country of origin and inspiration. In Japanese hair salons, this is just a short bob. For styling a Japanese bob, Currier recommends using a hair straightener and “beveling” sections, essentially curving the hair under. For the pieces around the face? “You’re going to want to direct the [straightener] forward in the opposite direction and sweep backward towards the ear to give a curved, sweeping look to the fringe,” she explains. Take cue from this cut by @jun__kikuchi on Instagram.
Bitchy Bob
This bob is fun. It's polished, all one-length and hits right at the corners of the mouth. It has some high-fashion edge and attitude, which is likely why hairstylist Jordan Luger at Jenna Perry Salon in New York calls it the “bitchy bob.” If you're thinking of inching up in 2025, this is a charming way to go about it.
