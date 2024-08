Which Dyson Hair Tools Are Actually Worth It? An Investigation

“I'll go right in and say it: The Supersonic , in my opinion, is by far the best Dyson hair tool for your buck. I had my first one (a limited-edition purple colourway) for over six years, but recently retired it to a newer one and gave the old (still fully functional!) one to a friend. Even after nearly a decade (!), I’m still so impressed at how fast the Supersonic dries my hair. To call it a hairdryer almost seems insulting to its beauty. While I try to air-dry my hair after using my Aquis towel, I still end up using a dryer a few times a week if I’m running late to a dinner or event and don’t have time to wait for my hair to naturally dry on its own. (I also use it on my dog for his post-bath blowout .)