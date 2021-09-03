Dyson’s New Flyaway Hair Dryer Attachment Is Weird, Wonderful, & Actually Works

I genuinely love my Supersonic and knew that Dyson would never do me dirty with anything it put its name on. That said, I was pretty perplexed when I first saw the new Flyaway attachment. How in the fresh hell am I supposed to use this on my hair? I mused to myself during the Zoom presentation. But again, trust Dyson, amirite? I waited for my (gifted) attachment to arrive in the mail, and when it did, wasted no time in popping it onto my beloved purple hair dryer. I usually use the Gentle Air attachment (the one that looks like a wavy doughnut) to rough-dry my hair and break up the powerful airflow, so I definitely wasn't used to anything that was more Captain Hook than beauty tool.