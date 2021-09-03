Dyson’s New Flyaway Hair Dryer Attachment Is Weird, Wonderful, & Actually Works

Generally speaking, I don't have any complaints about my hair. Thanks to genetics, I was blessed with a full head of thick, healthy hair that grows at supernatural speed. However, one persistent issue I haven't cracked is my unruly frizz. (A recent move to Miami hasn't exactly helped.)
Despite my troublesome halo of flyaways, I try to keep products and styling to a minimum. While I do use things like hair oil, dry oil mists, and serums occasionally, frizz always seems to strike without fail. For that reason, I was majorly excited when Dyson unveiled a brand-new attachment for the Supersonic hair dryer made exactly for people like me. Ahead, peep the see-it-to-believe-it before and after pics — and learn more about the science behind this new wonder tool straight from a Dyson engineering lead.
First Impressions: A Story Of Confusion
I genuinely love my Supersonic and knew that Dyson would never do me dirty with anything it put its name on. That said, I was pretty perplexed when I first saw the new Flyaway attachment. How in the fresh hell am I supposed to use this on my hair? I mused to myself during the Zoom presentation. But again, trust Dyson, amirite? I waited for my (gifted) attachment to arrive in the mail, and when it did, wasted no time in popping it onto my beloved purple hair dryer. I usually use the Gentle Air attachment (the one that looks like a wavy doughnut) to rough-dry my hair and break up the powerful airflow, so I definitely wasn't used to anything that was more Captain Hook than beauty tool.
The Specs
"Early prototypes of the Flyaway Attachment featured brush-style bristles, directly mimicking a stylist's brush and blow dryer technique," Veronica Alanis, Engineering Lead at Dyson, tells Refinery29. "However, without the skill and steerage of a stylist adopting the original technique, the bristles were found to hinder more than help." By utilizing the power of airflow, the team settled on an "optimum curve" design for the Flyaway attachment to guide the airflow to effectively harness the Coanda effect.
The what?
"The new Flyaway Attachment harnesses the Coanda effect – a phenomenon first engineered for styling within the Dyson Airwrap styler – to attract and lift longer hairs to the front, whilst pushing flyaways through the tress and out of sight," explains Alanis. By essentially hiding flyaways, the attachment leaves hair looking shinier and straighter.
The Results
After watching the how-to video on Dyson's website (twice, actually), the time came to see if all the techy graphics and impressive science actually resulted in smoother, less frizzy hair. After the first few passes, I was convinced I was doing something wrong because you don't feel much happening as you run the tool (hook side facing down) along small sections of hair. However, if you look closely at the image above, you can see the small vent is angled so it actually guides the airflow to leave smooth strands in its path.
As you can see in the "before" selfie to the left, I more or less always have a moderate amount of flyaways around the top of my head. (FYI, that is second-day hair with zero product and styling.) I spent about five minutes doing my full head before snapping the right-side pic, and you can already notice that almost all of the stray hairs have been tamed. Had I spent more time and used additional product (plus an actual straightener), I'm totally confident that I could've easily achieved a completely sleek 'do.
TBH, I'm really impressed at how well Dyson's flyaway attachment worked. There's no real way to mess it up because the attachment truly does all the work for you, and as I said earlier, it took all of five minutes to get a mostly frizz-free look. Obviously, the upfront cost of a Supersonic (£299) is a lot of money, but the £30 attachments basically transform your fancy dryer into a whole different hair tool. (Plus, you can get all five attachments included with any new Supersonic, which is lowkey a great value.)
All in all, this attachment has definitely earned its spot in my hair routine and it's got my stamp of approval for anyone looking to truly trick out their Supersonic. Dyson: 1, Florida: 0.
