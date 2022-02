For those who aren't too keen on booking in for a monthly trim, a mid-length cut might be your best bet. Far from mediocre, the in-between length isn't only much easier to keep sharp – it's also being touted as one of the biggest hair trends for 2022. "Mid-length cuts don't have to feel like a long, grown out bob," says Jordan Jones , stylist and colour technician at Taylor Taylor London . "This year we're being shown that they can be their own style with layers and careful shaping to create volume and movement, or shine and sophistication. If your bob has grown out and your hair has reached that awkward-length stage, or if you've got long locks and fancy a change without going super short, a trendy mid-length style is the cut for you."