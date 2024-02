Injectables like filler and Botox (the latter of which seems to top the list of “high maintenance to be low maintenance” treatments) are especially large expenses. When performed by a certified professional, Botox can top £400 for one session, whereas filler can range up to £500 per millilitre. Considering the cost, it’s little wonder that countless women are landing themselves in debt to keep up with appointments. In a previous interview with Refinery29, Shelley* revealed to journalist Vicky Spratt that she had £2,300 worth of credit card debt at the time, thanks to Botox maintenance. Likewise, Michelle* told Refinery29 that she still got Botox despite living in her overdraft. “I would buy cheap clothes, get my friends to cut my hair and dye my hair at home,” said Michelle. “Everything else would be cheap as hell, but I had to prioritise Botox above all else.” Worryingly still are the various websites and blog posts (often written by injectors who profit from these procedures) that offer advice on how to budget for Botox and filler maintenance.