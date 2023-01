As it stands today, I own a pink plastic scalpel that's designed for dermaplaning — which I now understand to be a perfectly safe way to remove the hairs on my upper lip and in between my eyebrows — but I'm still a little fuzzy (pun intended) on the proper technique. Do I use an oil first? Someone on TikTok said I should because the blade has "more slip" that way — but do I want to be shaving my face with a slippery razor? Maybe not. Then, what do I put on my skin afterwards? If I do it wrong, I'll probably break out.