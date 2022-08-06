BIAB Is The Insta-Worthy Nail Trend Sweeping London Salons

Both Charlotte and Sadie noted that those with extremely damaged nails (for example very thin, extremely brittle and lifting away from the nail bed) shouldn't get BIAB nails. In some cases, those with conditions like psoriasis may also want to avoid BIAB nails. "Applying BIAB directly to a severely damaged nail bed can cause heat spikes — a stinging sensation on the nail bed — and the product should not come into contact with skin," says Sadie. A qualified nail tech will let you know whether you're a suitable candidate for BIAB and can create a treatment plan that's best suited to your nails. In fact, Charlotte said she's never had to turn anyone away from BIAB nails.