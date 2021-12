"Let me be clear: I do not want to reverse the effects of ageing. I am proud of every line on my face and body; they each tell a story of places I've been, times I've laughed so hard it was painful and frowned because someone said something daft on Twitter. That being said, when I was a teenager I did not use sun cream . I know. I didn't listen to my mum. I didn't listen to anyone. As a result, at 33 years old I do have some sun damage on my chest: crepey lines and marks from where I have burned in the past. I am also noticing some lines on my neck, which are an inevitable part of getting older, but because I totally neglected to slather that in factor 50, too, I wanted to know whether laser could reduce some of the marking on both my neck and chest. I'd heard laser was like real-life retouching. While it doesn't completely remove marks, it can lessen them and improve the overall appearance of an area. This appealed to me because I don't want to undo the ageing process but I do want to lessen the damage I have done by sunbathing unprotected."