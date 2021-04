I’m A Beauty Editor & This Is The Best SPF I’ve Ever Used

Sunscreen should be applied after moisturiser as the last step in your morning skincare routine. If you have very oily skin and the sunscreen you choose is hydrating enough, you could just apply that. "The damage happens when people under-apply sunscreen, they have applied sparingly or they are not reapplying sunscreen," says Holly Thaggard, skincare expert and founder and CEO of Supergoop! "When using products with SPF in them, such as foundation or CC cream, chances are you are never applying enough to get the maximum protection needed," continues Holly, which is why it pays to ditch products which contain SPF (yes, even moisturiser ) and opt for a specially targeted sunscreen like the above. "I say, apply your sunscreen like you think you have done it beautifully and apply it again," says Holly. Pay special attention to your eyelids and under-eyes, areas which tend to be missed, as well as your lips.