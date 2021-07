Everything You Need To Know About Treating Melasma, By An Expert

"If you took a biopsy of a patch of skin with melasma, you’d see that it has a very characteristic pattern, different to any other kind of pigmentation. A trained dermatologist would be able to identify it as melasma," said Dr Sommerlad. So what causes it? We don’t know for sure but there appears to be an interplay between some female hormones during pregnancy or while on hormonal contraception . "There are a lot of different theories but it’s most likely to do with progesterone and oestrogen," explained Dr Sommerlad. "There really is no consensus on what causes it exactly but one theory is that folate, which is produced by women during pregnancy, is destroyed by UV light, so your body produces more melanin in order to protect the folate," said Dr Sommerlad. "As such, you get these darker patches from sun exposure."Oh yes – did you really think I wasn’t going to bring up the sun? One thing we know for sure about melasma is that sun exposure exacerbates it. Depending on your skin tone, melasma may not be very visible at all during the winter months but once you catch a little bit of sun, the patches will darken even more and become more visible. There isn’t a confirmed genetic link but if your mum or sister has developed it, it’s slightly more likely that you will, too. Generally speaking, it’s considered to be a hormonal condition more than anything else.