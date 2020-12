In terms of what damage you’ve already done to the skin, it depends how much sun you’ve been exposed to and how your skin reacted. As La Roche-Posay consultant dermatologist Dr Hiva Fassihi explained to me, even a few blistering sunburns (i.e. any sunburn where the skin begins to peel) in your childhood or adolescence can be problematic. "There’s research that shows that one or two bad burns early in your life can set you up for problems," she explained. I don’t know what your skin colour is but if you have experienced that, be sure to regularly check for any moles or freckles that appear. That’s not to say that if you’ve never burned that badly or you don’t burn at all, you’re off the hook. Skin cancers are thought to be the most common kind of cancer in the world . Spotting skin cancer early vastly improves your outlook but for skin of colour, skin cancers are often not diagnosed until a later stage , so vigilance is key regardless of how many or few sunburns you’ve had.