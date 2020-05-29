“I Burned A Hole In My Skin”: The Horrors Of DIY Freckle Removal

Serena* bought a freckle removal device online to minimise a number of freckles she dislikes on her arms but the results were far from what she expected. "I have a lot of freckles and don’t like them, so I thought I could do a spot treatment with a freckle removal pen. I think the most unsettling thing was the smell. I could just smell my skin burning." Serena didn't visit her GP or a dermatologist and let the wound scab over, but it left a different mark in place of the freckle. "It burned a literal hole in my skin," she said. "It basically did nothing but cause me pain." Dr Laftah also reports seeing scabs and scarring as a result of freckle removal laser pens which patients have attempted to use on the delicate skin on their face.