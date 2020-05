Dr Esho has campaigned for better regulation but ultimately it is the government that needs to take note. "In the wrong hands, tools like these can do so much damage, not only physically but also mentally," he continues, as some results may end up botched. "We do need better education but fundamentally, we need laws in place to support this and protect the vulnerable," Dr Esho adds.It is evident that the risks associated with DIY lip filler pens largely outweigh the benefits and under no circumstances should anyone attempt something as risky as lip filler – either in pen or needle form – at home. There is no denying lip filler's popularity, though, and if you are set on having the procedure, doing your research is paramount. "If you want filler done professionally, be incredibly careful who you go to," says Dr Wedgeworth. " Save Face is an organisation which has been set up to find government-approved, accredited nonsurgical cosmetic practitioners, who work to approved safety standards."