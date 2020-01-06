Dr Rowland-Warmann also cites tissue death and disfiguring or scarring to botched jobs at pop-ups, which don't have proper procedures in place. Dr Esho mentioned that a routine follow up appointment as well as an emergency phone number should always be provided. "Unfortunately, with many pop-ups, the practitioner often does not give any of those and has moved on, leaving the patient to deal with problems on their own, whether that's visiting their GP for help, or in some circumstances, making a trip to A&E." In many cases, though, your GP or A&E may not regularly see these complications. "This leads to possible further delays in management that can affect your long term outcome and health," added Dr Esho.