Most importantly, Dr Rowland-Warmann and Dr Esho strongly advise ensuring you are being treated by a registered medical professional. You can check their credentials on the General Medical Council register or SaveFace , but it's also a good idea to ask them about their experience, including how long they have been practising and whether they are able to provide before and after pictures. "A good practitioner should have good quality pictures to back themselves up," said Dr Rowland-Warmann. She also suggests scouring their website for accreditations with relevant regulatory bodies, insurances and affiliations, as well as information about all the services they provide.Dr Esho concludes that you should always have an informed consultation prior to any treatment. This is when you can discuss the risks and benefits. Also ensure that there is a routine follow up appointment and an emergency plan with a contact number once you have had your chosen procedure.