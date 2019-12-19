Cocktailing or layering Botox with hyaluronic acid dermal filler isn’t just common — our experts say that the technique is actually more valuable than the sum of its parts. “You get a synergistic effect when you decrease muscle contraction and put a little stretch [on the skin] with fillers,” Dr. Grossman says, noting that this is believed to be one way to prompt your body to make more collagen, a building block of youthful skin that tapers off as we age.



“My favourite cocktail for this treatment is Botox, hyaluronic acid filler, and vitamin C,” Dr. Jeanniton says. “It results in smooth, plump, glowing skin. I will often also add PRP to the mixture for a truly sublime result.”