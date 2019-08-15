Chrissy Teigen Got Armpit Botox To Stop Sweating — Here's How It Works

Chrissy Teigen isn't one to shy away from sharing on social media — not even when it comes to her sweaty armpits. Last night, the model and entrepreneur gave her 25.3 million Instagram followers a front-row seat to an appointment with celebrity plastic surgeon Jason Diamond, M.D., where the doctor injected Botox into Teigen's underarms.
In addition to its efficacy in temporarily reducing the appearance of frown lines, forehead wrinkles, and crow's feet, Botox is also FDA-approved for the treatment of hyperhidrosis, also known as excessive sweating. "Botoxed my armpits," Teigen wrote. "Truly best move I have ever made."
According to board-certified plastic surgeon Daniel Maman, M.D., of 740 Park Plastic Surgery, Botox works the same way for your armpits as it does for wrinkles. "It paralyses the muscle wherever you're injecting," he says. "With armpits, the sweat glands are surrounded by muscle fibres, and when you sweat, the muscle fibres contract and milk the sweat glands. If you paralyse these muscle fibres, then you inevitably stop the sweating process."
The procedure isn't necessarily limited to the underarm area: Joseph Russo, M.D., tells us that — as an off-label use — some doctors also use Botox to treat hyperhidrosis on the palms and soles of the feet. "Some people are concerned about a sweaty handshake, and others have jobs that require handling equipment with their hands, which is hard to do when your palms are constantly slippery," he explains.
Generally, the treatment has minimal downtime, risk, and upkeep. "The biggest risk is a potential injury to underlying structures in the armpits," Dr. Maman says. "There are a few nerves and large blood vessels that travel from the armpit down to the hands." That's exactly why he recommends seeking treatment from a knowledgeable board-certified plastic surgeon or dermatologist before poking your pits.
Swelling and sensitivity might occur immediately after, Dr. Russo says — but generally, the treatment is safe and effective for stopping sweat in its tracks. Just ask Teigen, who wrote, "I can wear silk again without soaking woohoo!"
