Later that week I went on a first date with a cute guy I’d met. During the summer I’d usually apply my makeup with a fan on full blast because it’s impossible to perfect your base when your face won’t stop sweating. But I didn’t have a fan in my Lisbon digs and was surprised to discover that I didn’t need one. As I made my way to the trendy rooftop bar he’d suggested, the nerves kicked in, but the usual sweaty upper lip that has accompanied them in previous years didn’t appear. On arrival I got out of the taxi and almost slipped on the cobblestones, arms flailing, eyes wide in panic as I clocked him looking directly at me (why had he not waited upstairs as planned?). I was sure the mortification I felt would leave me dripping in seconds, but my face remained dry – result.