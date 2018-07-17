I Got Botox In My Face To Stop Sweating — Here's What Happened

She injected 60 units into various areas of my face, which is about the same amount of Botox as someone would use on one area of the face when inhibiting muscles to target fine lines. Across the UK, Botox prices range from £150 (around $197 USD) to £400 (roughly $197) for one area — the cost of my treatment was £295 (roughly $387). It took less than 10 minutes and was relatively painless. I couldn’t wait to jump on the crowded metro and test it out, but Dr. Zamani explained that it would take about a week to kick in.